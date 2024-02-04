New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $53,000.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.84. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lithia Motors Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
