New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $24,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

