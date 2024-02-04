New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.10.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

