New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $23,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

