New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.