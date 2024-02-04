New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,455 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $133.49 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

