New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 290,046 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.