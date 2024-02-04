New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 79,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

