Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.55

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$45.55 and last traded at C$45.63, with a volume of 36420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGT has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.50.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

