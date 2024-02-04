NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Shares of NWE opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,689,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

