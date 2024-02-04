NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 5,788,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 3,893,992 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $19.85.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NOV by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth about $4,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NOV by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,187,604 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.