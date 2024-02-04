NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.51. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 269,638 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $44,232.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,574 shares in the company, valued at $87,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,306 shares of company stock valued at $307,746. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

