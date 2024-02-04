Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

