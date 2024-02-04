Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVO opened at $113.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $116.12. The company has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

