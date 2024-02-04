Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $183.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $163.93. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

