Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.73

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 231561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

