Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,300 shares of company stock worth $15,143,978 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

