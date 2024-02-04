nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

