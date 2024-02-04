NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $6.48

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.79. NWTN shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 3,195 shares traded.

NWTN Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NWTN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NWTN during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

