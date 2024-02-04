ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.