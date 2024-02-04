Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

