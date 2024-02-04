Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $45.47. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Text shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 270,076 shares traded.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

