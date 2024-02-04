Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,009 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Boston Partners increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 144,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

