Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,143 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

