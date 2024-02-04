Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 466 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.8 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.69. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

