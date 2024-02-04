Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 798 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,331,000 after buying an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $162.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

