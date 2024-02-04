Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $495.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $501.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

