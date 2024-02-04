Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,180 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 85,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Waste Connections by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WCN opened at $158.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $158.49.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

