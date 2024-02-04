Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,322 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SF opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $75.12.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

