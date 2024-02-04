Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 77,051 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 231.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

