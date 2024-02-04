Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.