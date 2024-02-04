Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $4,292,072. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.