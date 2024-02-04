Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $292.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.65.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.