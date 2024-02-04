Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Progyny worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Progyny by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

