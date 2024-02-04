Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $373.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.49 and its 200-day moving average is $360.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $413.61.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

