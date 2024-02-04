Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,966 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.