Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

