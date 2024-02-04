Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $248.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

