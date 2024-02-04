Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ChampionX worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 240.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.27 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.