Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

PWR opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

