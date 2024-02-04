Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 575.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 54.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13,272.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 96.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

NYSE:KOF opened at $102.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $102.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

