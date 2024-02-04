Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC opened at $275.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

