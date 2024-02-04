Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $202.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

