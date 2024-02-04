Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.