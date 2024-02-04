Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

