Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $217.39 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total transaction of $80,343.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,167,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $66,791,945 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

