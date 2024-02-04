Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 187.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.01 and a 1-year high of $276.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average is $207.35.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

