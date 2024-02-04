Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,724,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $83.26 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

