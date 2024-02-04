Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $65.98 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

