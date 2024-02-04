Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day moving average is $372.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.96.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

